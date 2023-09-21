News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Man in his 30s taken to hospital with 'suspected' stab wounds after incident in Northampton, police confirm

The man is in a serious condition, due to “suspected” stab wounds to his hand and chest
By Logan MacLeod and Carly Odell
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 16:59 BST
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with “suspected” stab wounds after an incident in Northampton.

Part of Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe is cordoned off by police after officers were called to a report of an assault just after 2.45pm today (Thursday, September 21).

Police have now confirmed that a man is in “serious” condition in hospital.

A man is in a "serious" condition due to suspected stab wounds following an incident in Northampton.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers immediately attended to find a man in his 30s with suspected stab injuries to his hand and chest.

“East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and the air ambulance were also in attendance and the victim has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.”

The A508 Harborough Road is currently closed between the junctions with Boughton Green Road and Chalcombe Road, with roads leading off that stretch also affected.

Traffic is being diverted via Boughton Green Road onto Holly Lodge Drive for onward routes up Harborough Road.

Harborough Road is cordoned off between The Old Five Bells and the BP garage.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area at present.

The force spokeswoman added that there will be an increased police presence in the area and anyone with concerns is invited to speak to officers.

Anyone with information about the incident who has yet to speak to officers is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 regarding incident 293 of September 21.

More to follow.