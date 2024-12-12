WATCH: Senior police officer speaks at scene of Northampton murder as one family suffers 'unimaginable loss'

A senior police officer has spoken at the scene of an incident in Northampton, which sparked a murder investigation, after the death of a man in his 20s.

Superintendent Rachael Handford, area commander for Northampton, issued a statement this afternoon (Thursday December 12) at the scene of the incident in Flaxwell Court, Little Billing.

The officer said her thoughts are with the family of the man and said they have suffered an “unimaginable loss”. Superintendent Handford also said Northamptonshire Police has a “dedicated team of officers working at pace to establish why this has happened”.

The statement said: “This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident, and as the local policing commander I would like to personally offer my sincere condolences to his family, who we are supporting at this time by specially trained officers, and his friends.

Superintendent Rachael Handford speaks at the scene guard in Flaxwell Court, where a man in his 20s died, which sparked a murder investigation.

"A death in such circumstances can have an enormous impact in the neighbourhoods and in the wider community and I would like to offer reassurance that we have a dedicated team of officers working at pace to establish why this has happened.

"We know people are very shocked and upset by what has taken place, and our officers will remain in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance and to be on hand if anybody has any concerns.”

Police were called to Flaxwell Court at around 5.40pm on Wednesday (December 11), to reports that a man has been seriously assaulted. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man in his 20s later died in hospital and a murder investigation was launched today.

Three people have been arrested in connection with this investigation and they remain in police custody at this time. They are men aged 22, 23 and 25.

The scene of the incident in Flaxwell Court. Photo: Logan MacLeod.

A forensic postmortem examination is due to take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary today to establish the cause of death. Formal identification of the man will take place following this examination. However, the man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A scene guard will remain in place at Flaxwell Court as the investigation continues.

Superintendent Handford added: “Family and friends should be coming together at this time of year, in the festive period. However, today one family from our Northampton community are suffering unimaginable loss.

“From one mother to another mother, my thoughts are with you, your husband, and your children. I am very sorry for your loss.”

Police are encouraging anyone with information, “however small”, to get in touch. Officers say any little detail may assist with their investigation and that they would rather have “small pieces of well-meaning information, then not have them at all”.

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000735903.

Alternatively information can be submitted via an online portal or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.