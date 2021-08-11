Man, 29, 'recovering well' after stabbing in Balmoral Road, Northampton

A 29-year-old man is 'recovering well' in hospital after he was found with stab wounds in Balmoral Road, Northampton, on Sunday (August 8).

The incident happened at around 2.45pm where the man get out of a red VW Golf with stab wounds and make his way to Balmoral Convenience Store pleading for help.

An ambulance arrived at the scene and it is believed he was air lifted to hospital, where he was in a 'serious condition', according to police.

The incident happened near Balmoral Road Convenience Store

However, Northamptonshire Police issued an update today (Wednesday, August 11) about the man's welfare.

A police spokesman said: "The victim is recovering well and has since been discharged from hospital."

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident but has since been released with no further action.

A 14-year-old Northampton boy was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

An eye-witness at the scene said the stabbed man was saying, 'I don't want to die yet'.

The police spokesman added: "Anyone with information about the stabbing who has yet to speak to officers is encouraged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."