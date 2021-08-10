Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbing of man in Northampton

A 14-year-old boy has been released on bail after he was arrested over the stabbing of a man in Northampton.

The incident happened on Sunday (August 8) in Balmoral Road, Northampton, where a 29-year-old man got out of a red VW Golf at around 2.45pm with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was left in a 'serious condition', according to police.

The incident happened outside of Balmoral Road Convenience Store

A 39-year-old man was also arrested over the incident but has since been released with no further action, say police.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The 39-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further action.

"A 14-year-old boy from Northampton arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, if you would like to pass us your information anonymously, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."