Eye-witness relives shocking moment he saw stabbed man 'covered in blood' in Balmoral Road, Northampton

An eye-witness to a stabbing in Northampton has described his horror as the dramatic incident unfolded in front of him.

According to police, a 29-year-old man got out of a red VW Golf with stab wounds in Balmoral Road at around 2.45pm yesterday (Sunday, August 8). The man is now in a 'serious condition' at hospital.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and officers are now appealing for witnesses, say police.

The incident happened near Balmoral Convenience Store

The eye-witness, who was near the Balmoral Convenience store at the time, said: "The guy who was stabbed came out of a red car and came into the shop. I was asking for help to call the ambulance. The guy was covered in blood.

"The ambulance was here within minutes. He sat outside the shop and then the ambulance came. After that, all the roads were closed off.

"I was scared. After seeing so much blood, you would be scared in that situation.

"The guy who was stabbed was saying, 'I don't want to die yet'."

Other reports suggest the man was taken to hospital via an air ambulance, which landed at nearby Thornton Park. East Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Chronicle and Echo readers reacted to the news on Facebook last night (Sunday) voicing their concerns about the incident.

Jill Mackenzie wrote: "Too many in Northamptonshire getting stabbed, it seems a daily occurrence."

Stan Golebiewski said: "Something needs to be done. How many more lives lost is that going to take?"

Members of the public should call on police on 101 and quote the incident number: 21000445218 if they have any information about the incident. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.