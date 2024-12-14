Man, 25, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Northampton

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 14th Dec 2024, 10:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Northampton.

The attack happened in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn, just before 5.40 pm on Thursday (December 11).

Yesterday, the victim was named by Northamptonshire Police as Clinton Obeng Oppong Antwi, a 23-year-old from Northampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clinton tragically died from a stab wound, according to a post-mortem examination.

This was the crime scene in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn, on Thursday at 3pm, one day after the incident.This was the crime scene in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn, on Thursday at 3pm, one day after the incident.
This was the crime scene in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn, on Thursday at 3pm, one day after the incident.

Police have today (Saturday) charged Junior Emmanuel Uwadia, 25, of Northfield Way, Northampton, with murder. He is due to appear in Northampton Magistrates’ Court today.

Two other men, aged 22 and 23, who were arrested over the incident, have been released on bail while investigations continue, according to police.

Detectives are still urging anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area to come forward.

If you have information, call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 24000735903. You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice