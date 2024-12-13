23-year-old named as victim of Northampton stabbing at centre of murder investigation
Clinton Obeng Oppong Antwi, from Northampton, has been named by Northamptonshire Police on Friday night (December 13).
The 23-year-old died from a stab wound after an incident took place in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn, shortly before 5.40pm on Wednesday (December 11). Clinton was taken to hospital, but sadly died later that evening. A murder investigation was launched on Thursday (December 12).
A statement from police on Friday evening also confirmed the three men – aged 22, 23 and 25 – arrested in connection with the incident remain in police custody. Detectives were granted more time to question them.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Formal identification procedures have yet to be completed, but detectives believe Clinton to be the victim and specialist officers are supporting his family.”
Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000735903.
Alternatively information can be submitted via an online portal or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.