Man, 21, arrested over horror car crash which saw family of four run over while walking in busy Northampton street

A 21-year-old man has been arrested over a horror car crash which saw a family of four run over by a red Ford KA while walking in a busy Northampton street.

Mother Oxana Yolcu was walking with her family to the Europa Food shop in St James when they were hit by the car which careered off Harlestone Road at 7.45pm on Friday, August 26.

The family were taken to University Hospital Coventry and were operated on for broken legs, broken skulls, broken fingers, face scars and more. They were hospitalised for weeks but returned home in September, taking with them the emotional and physical scars of the crash.

Oxana and her young family were hit by a red Ford KA on Friday, August 26

Northamptonshire Police today (Friday, December 9) confirmed that they have made an arrest in connection with the incident.

