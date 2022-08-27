News you can trust since 1931
Four seriously hurt after car collides with pedestrians in Northampton

Police were called to the scene last night

By Sam Wildman
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 10:58 am

Four people are in hospital with serious injuries after a car careered into pedestrians in Northampton last night (Friday).

Emergency services raced to Harlestone Road after the horror crash at about 7.45pm.

A red Ford KA travelling towards the town centre left the road and collided with four pedestrians and the front of a shop. Police do not yet know what caused the car to leave the road.

Two of the pedestrians, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the KA and the front-seat passenger, both men, also sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Two more pedestrians, a woman and a girl, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”