A 40-year-old mother says her “life is broken” after she and her young family were hit by a red Ford KA car in a horror crash in Northampton.

Oxana Yolcu, originally from Moldova, was walking with her family to the Europa Food shop in St James when they were hit by a car which careered off Harlestone Road at 7.45pm on Friday, August 26.

The mother said: "When the car hit us I don't remember [what happened]. The car stayed on my legs with its wheels. I was [trapped] between the shop and the car. It was very bad.

Oxana and her young family were hit by a red Ford KA on Friday, August 26

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"All the family was hit. First my children (aged 10 and 20), after that it hit my partner (aged 39) and then me. I don't remember anything after it hit me."

The family were taken to University Hospital Coventry and were operated on for broken legs, broken skulls, broken fingers, face scars and more.

They were hospitalised for weeks but have now returned home, taking with them the emotional and physical scars of the crash.

Oxana said: "I'm staying in the living room at the moment. It is impossible for me to go to the second floor of my house. My legs are very painful. It's broken all my life.

Oxana and her partner Vasile were hospitalised with serious injuries

"I feel very bad. I want to feel like before. I want to go to work. Now it's impossible to go to the shops. Every time we need to call someone to help. It's very difficult for us.

"Before the crash me and my partner would go to the gym, we are very active, we worked 12 hour shifts. But now everything has stopped. It's been one month since the crash. Life has stopped for us. It's really difficult.

"I don't sleep normally anymore. Every night I'm crying or I have abnormal dreams or I speak in the night.

"My partner can't stand up for more than 30 minutes because it's too painful for his legs. So he stays at home. I stay at home. My eldest hasn't gone back to university. My youngest had an operation on her legs and broke three fingers. She is back at school but is in a leg cast."

Asked about the recovery process and how they are going to afford to live, Oxana said she is “scared”.

She said: "We don't know how long it will take for us to recover. The physio said a minimum of six weeks. I have to stay in the bed for six weeks. This is a big problem. We're trying to get help. I need to pay for the house, the bills. I'm scared. This accident has broken all my life. I don't know what could happen if I don't pay."

The driver of the KA and the front-seat passenger, both men, also sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.