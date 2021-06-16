Major crime detectives rule man's death in Northamptonshire village as "not suspicious"

Major crime squad detectives have ruled the death of a man in a Northamptonshire village last week as not suspicious.

Firefighters made the grisly discovery of a body after answering 999 calls to a blazing shed in Middleton Cheney, on Wednesday afternoon (June 9).

Police later revealed a 65-year-old woman faces no further action after she was released late on Thursday night (June 10) with having been held for nearly 36 hours on suspicion of murder.

And today, Northamptonshire Police confirmed the case has now been handed over to the coroner after hours of painstaking forensic work.

A spokesman said: "A thorough investigation led by the Major Crime Team at Northamptonshire Police has now concluded and detectives are satisfied that there were no suspicious circumstances involved in this man’s death.

"As the criminal investigation is now complete, an inquest file will be prepared for the Coroner.

"Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this exceptionally difficult time."

A major police investigation was launched following the incident in Salmons Lane.

Residents living in the area told how they saw large plumes of thick black smoke billowing into the sky.