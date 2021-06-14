Neighbours tell of sadness as police continue to probe discovery of man's body in blazing shed in Northamptonshire village

Detectives admit they are looking at all possibilities after a man's burned body was found in Northamptonshire village.

Firefighters made the grisly discovery after answering 999 calls to a shed fire in Middleton Cheney, on Wednesday afternoon (June 9)

Northamptonshire Police confirmed a 65-year-old woman faces no further action after she was released late on Thursday night with having been held for nearly 36 hours on suspicion of murder.

Forensic investigators gather evidence after a man's body was found in a blazing shed

But painstaking forensic work will be allowed to progress before any more official updates are issued.

Formal identification of the victim is expected to take "some time".

A spokesman said: "The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death continues and detectives and fire investigators are continuing to appeal for anyone with video footage of the fire in Salmons Lane, which was reported to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service at around 3.35pm on June 9, to get in touch.

"All possibilities are still being looked at."

Police cordoned off Salmons Lane in Middleton Cheney following the grisly discovery

Residents living in Salmons Lane told how they saw large plumes of thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: "I don't know the people who live there as they live a bit further up the road but we saw the smoke rising into the sky.

"I was out doing my garden and there was ever such a weird smell, it doesn't bear thinking about that it might have been a burning body.

"I know a few people including the landlady of the local pub called the fire brigade and they were here very quickly.

"The next thing I know the place is swarming with police and to hear the gentleman has died is extremely sad indeed."

Another elderly neighbour added: “You just don’t expect it to happen in your village.

“It’s crazy! I’ve lived here for so long and I just didn’t expect to hear about it being so close to home.

“I was sat outside in my garden all of Wednesday afternoon and the first thing I knew something was wrong and had happened was when I heard all of the sirens.

"I always walk down that close on my afternoon walk and the houses are lovely.

“I know there’s an old bakery and I’m pretty sure people live in there now.

“I’m not sure if it’s rented but I know that a mixture of people live down that area of all ages.

“But with it being lockdown and things changing I’m not sure who lives there now.

“I’ve lived in the village all my life and you just don’t believe that something like that would happen."

Officers cordoned off the street of stonewashed houses and cottages following the fire while armed police and forensic officers could also be seen entering the address before leaving with boxes of evidence.

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, added: "All I saw was the thick smoke there was such a lot so I just closed all of my windows and doors to stop it getting in.