Woman, 65, held on suspicion of murder after man's body found in Northamptonshire village

A 65-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a man's body in a burning shed in a Northamptonshire village.

Firefighters made the discovery after they were called to reports of a blaze in Salmon Lane, Middleton Cheney, at around 3.35pm on Wednesday (June 9).

Crews found a shed well alight and discovered the body inside after tackling the flames.

Police are holding a woman on suspicion of murder following last night's grisly discovery.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman today confirmed: "A 65-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody this morning (June 10).

"Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 regarding incident number 21000319651."