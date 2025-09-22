Magistrates fined a 35-year-old electric scooter rider more than £1,300 after they admitted running over a pedestrian on a Northampton footpath.

According to court documents, Omarie Allen had yelled “sorry” to the victim after the collision on St James’ Road in January 2025 — but did not stop to check she okay. It was reported that the woman involved suffered “slight injuries, akin to whiplash”.

Allen, of Ross Road, Northampton, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without due care and attention and driving / riding a motor vehicle on a footpath beside a road outside Greater London, on August 20, 2025.

Magistrates were told that Allen “drove the Voi e-scooter on the pavement of St James Road — which is not allowed — without due care and attention in that it collided into a pedestrian after beeping at her to move although she had authority to be on the pavement.”

Voi e-sccoters have been a familiar sight in Northampton since 2020

The statement of facts added that Allen “chose just to shout sorry at her but did not stop to make sure she was all right.”

Magistrates fined Allen £1,031 for driving without due care and attention and a further £343 for riding on a footpath. He was also ordered to pay a £550 surcharge to help fund victim services plus £130.00 towards prosecution costs.

Voi’s coral-coloured e-scooters have been operating in the town since September 2020 when it became one of the first such schemes in England. It was part of the Smart Move Northamptonshire initiative, aiming to provide eco-friendly transport options for the area.

Approximately 1,500 Voi e-scooters are deployed across Northampton, available from 4am to 11pm daily. Riders must be at least 18 years old and hold a provisional or full driving licence.

In September 2024 the Swedish company revealed more than four million rides had been taken on Voi machines claiming it had replaced nearly an estimated two million car journeys and the use of e-scooters instead of cars had saved the town from more than 900 tonnes of harmful carbon dioxide emissions — the equivalent of over 111 million smart phone charges.

The trial in the town has been extended a number of times, most recently until 2026, though it has faced challenges with safety and regulation. Mark Unwin, aged 62, was jailed after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving following an incident in June 2022.

Kirri Anne Hossain–Reed, aged 25, was left with life-changing disabilities after the Voi e-scooter she was riding on Towcester Road was hit by Unwin’s Vauxhall Mokka as it overtook a van on the inside lane.

Voi’s RideSafe website offers safety lessons and free minutes to users who get to know the rules of renting e-scooters. It states: “⁠Remember, unless otherwise indicated to be a shared space for bikes and pedestrians, you shouldn’t ride your e-scooter or e-bike in pedestrian-only spaces such as the pavement.”

Private e-scooters remain illegal on roads and in public spaces since it is not currently possible to get insurance — which is required since they are classed as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act. Police warn than anyone using a privately-owned e-scooter in public risks it being seized.