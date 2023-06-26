The company has arranged a number of online safety webinars and an in-person event from 1st July onwards.

The in-person e-scooter safety event sessions are free of charge and will take place on Saturday 1st July from 09.30 until 14.40 at Car Park 2, University of Northampton, Waterside Campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People taking part in an in-person session can learn more about Voi e-scooters, ask questions and develop their riding skills in a safe traffic-free environment.

Voi scooters in Northampton

Participants get a day pass worth £10, so they can ride for free throughout the session, and an extra 15 minutes of free riding time to practice riding safely afterwards. They also get a free helmet, worth £35.

To book a place at a Safe Riding Skills Event or Webinar, visit: Voi UK: Safe Riding Skills Events 2023

Jack Samler, Voi general manager UK, Ireland and France, said: “Safety is our top priority. I’d recommend anyone who rides or wants to ride our e-scooters to take part in one of our safety events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone who signs up to Voi has to complete a short in app safety briefing before they can start their first ride. We also have online training on our website and send out safety tips to our riders regularly.

“Using an e-scooter is a great way to get around without causing congestion or pollution. They’re easy-to-use, affordable, reliable and sustainable.”

The hour-long webinars cover all aspects of safely riding a Voi e-scooter, from wearing a helmet, to the correct position in the road and how to park without causing an obstruction for pedestrians.

Webinars have been scheduled for Wednesday 19 July at 5.30pm and 6.45pm, Tuesday 1 August at 12pm and 1.15pm, Tuesday 12 September at 5.30pm and 6.45pm, Thursday 19 October at 12pm and 1.15pm, Tuesday 14 November at 5.30pm and 6.45pm and Thursday 7 December at 12pm and 1.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone completing a safety webinar will receive 30 free minutes for use on a Voi e-scooter.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste, said: “The safety events provide an ideal opportunity for people to find out more about the VOI e-scooter scheme, how to participate safely, how they can do their bit for the environment by travelling sustainably and how to park without causing an obstruction for pedestrians. I would encourage anyone interested to find out more or head along or join one of the upcoming safety events.”

The safety webinars and events are run by the UK’s leading road safety education and training company, TTC, which has over 29 years of experience, educating more than 500,000 road users every year.

Louise Elstone, Vulnerable Road User Training Programme Manager at TTC, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to be partnering with Voi again in 2023 to deliver safe riding skills events.

“Our in-person e-scooter safe riding skills events create a safe off-road space in which riders can try e-scooters for the first time. Our monthly one-hour webinars are designed to give an overview of how to get started and what to expect on your first Voi ride.”