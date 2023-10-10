Family of 'kind' young woman who was left paralysed by dangerous driver in Northampton raising funds for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a young Northampton woman who was hit by a car and left with life-changing disabilities are raising funds for the Air Ambulance charity.

Kirri Anne Hossain–Reed was riding a Voi e-scooter on Towcester Road on June 10, 2022 at around 4.30pm when her life changed forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman, aged 25 at the time, was hit by a gold Vauxhall Mokka trying to overtake a van on the inside lane on the 40mph road.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirri was left paralysed after being hit by a speeding car in Delapre in 2022

The Vauxhall Mokka Driver, Mark Unwin, aged 62, pleaded guilty to causing a serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to two years in prison and disqualified from driving for six years.

Kirri however has been handed a life sentence. She now resides at a rehabilitation centre in Leamington Spa. She is paralysed, she cannot communicate, she shows no signs of recognition when shown photographs of family members and she requires oral morphine for her pain every day, according to the family.

Kirri’s mother, Deborah McCann, said her “whole world fell apart” when she heard about the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deborah previously said: “She was a very independent young lady and now she cannot do anything herself. I know my bright and lovely girl is in there somewhere but it is hard to see who she has now become.”

Speaking to the Chron and Echo on Tuesday (October 10), the family provided an update over Kirri’s health as they prepare to host another fundraiser to support the Air Ambulance charity.

Kiah Ratcliffe, Kirri’s sister, said: “She’s still the same. There’s not going to be much improvement with her. It’ll just be little things. She’s talking a bit better now. She’ll probably never walk again, she’s chair and bed-bound.”

The family is once again hosting a fundraiser to raise money for the charity, this time via a Halloween-themed party for children in the early evening (5pm) and adults later into the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Praising the Air Ambulance, the family said: “They’re just amazing. If they couldn’t get to Kirri so quick, get her to University of Coventry Hospital so quick, she may not be with us today. We’re just so thankful for them. For them to be in the skies, it’s all down to people fundraising for them. So to do this is amazing. We can’t thank them enough.”

The event will be hosted at the Spencer Club, in Dallington, on Saturday, October 28, with tickets priced at £5 each. The family are aiming to raise £10,000 in total.

The family added: “There’ll be lots of spooky games, tombola, stalls, a disco and food for the children. Then, for the adults, it will be a little disco.

"The best costume wins! Also there will be Raffle on the night. Tickets need to be purchased before the event. Message to order your tickets.”