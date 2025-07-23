‘It’s disgusting’: Mum’s anger as Northampton paedophile to be released from prison just over two years into sentence

Edwin Darby.

A mum has expressed her anger as a Northampton paedophile is due to be released from prison just over two years into his sentence.

Edwin Darby, formerly of Berry Lane, Wootton, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court to four-and-a-half years in May 2023, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault of a girl under 13, by touching.

The now 69-year-old has served half of his sentence, so he will be released in the next couple of weeks.

The mother of Darby’s victim - who cannot be named for legal reasons - says it is “disgusting” that he has only served just over two years. She is now terrified that her daughter’s abuser will be free to walk the streets in a matter of days.

The mum said: “I don’t think there are any words to describe it. It’s disgusting.

“The police investigation took nearly two years and I spent the majority of those two years not doing anything or going out. The freedom we then had with him being put away I feel like will be taken away again [when he is released].

“There are licensing conditions in place, but they’re just pieces of paper. It’s not to say we aren’t going to bump into him somewhere.”

The angry mum was contacted by the Prisons and Probation Service about Darby’s release date and the licensing conditions. She says she was told to contact them if she had any concerns, but she feels like this is not enough.

She added: “It feels like ‘case closed, get on with your life’, but how are you supposed to do that?”

The mum added that her daughter has had trauma therapy, CBT, talking therapy and is awaiting a CAMHS referral. The youngster has been diagnosed with anxiety, has night terrors and her mum says she is displaying signs of post traumatic dress disorder (PTSD).

“Her mental health is in the bin. She is a completely different child and just seems to be within herself,” the mum added.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions and we do not hesitate to send them back to prison if they break the rules.”

Darby is subject to a restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.