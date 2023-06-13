News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

‘Every element of our lives has changed’: Mother of sexual abuse victim speaks out after Northampton paedophile jailed

The mum describes the devastating impact the abuse continues to have on her daughter
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:33 BST- 3 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 16:33 BST

A mother of a sexual abuse victim has spoken out after the monster - a Northampton man - who abused her daughter was jailed.

Edwin Darby, of Berry Lane, Wootton, was sentenced to four and half years in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on May 5, after he admitted two counts of assault of a girl under 13, by touching.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the mum - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has spoken to Chronicle & Echo and said “every element” of her and her daughter’s lives “has changed”.

Edwin Darby. Photo: West Midlands Police.Edwin Darby. Photo: West Midlands Police.
Edwin Darby. Photo: West Midlands Police.
Most Popular

Talking about the effect the abuse has had on her daughter, the mum said: “Initially she didn’t realise that anything was wrong. I think as she is getting older and they’re bringing in PSHE in school and learning about trusting people and stranger danger, she is beginning to understand more.

“The further we have gone on, the more it affects her. We didn’t ask for any of this.

“She sleeps in my room and doesn’t like being on her own. She tells me ‘Mum I don’t ever want you to leave’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Every element of our lives has changed. Even going to the supermarket, if she sees someone that resembles him, she freaks out.

“If we’re watching TV and she sees or hears something that triggers her - something innocent - she will turn the TV off.

“I never really understood social anxiety until all of this but I feel like I’m aware of everything now. I over-analyse every situation, I’m defensive and I’m very, very overprotective. I’m having to second guess everything and everyone.”

Discussing the court hearing itself, the mum feels the sentence is not long enough as she fears “he could be out in two years”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Absolutely nothing in this world that could have prepared me for what I heard that day,” the mum added.

“I feel that the sentence is ridiculous. It’s disgusting.

“He can carry on, he can go back to his life and he won’t have a sign saying ‘I’m a paedophile, don’t come near me’.

“It scares the life out of me that he could be out in two years.”

Despite the pain and trauma the case has caused, the mum is keen to speak out about the ordeal in a bid to de-stigmatise reporting sexual assaults and to help other victims come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s still a lot of shame associated with this sort of thing, but why would you not want to share this? If it was your child you would want people to know who had done this”, the mum continued.

“There is a lot of stigma, like ‘it must be the mum’s fault’ or ‘was the child a certain way?’

“There is an element of victim shaming but it shouldn’t be like that.

“I can speak out and then if there is anyone else who has been a victim hopefully that will give them the confidence to come forward. It should not be something to be embarrassed about. Protecting your child should always be the number one priority.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Crown Court judge also implemented a restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order on Darby during sentencing.