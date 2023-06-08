Northampton paedophile sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after admitting two assaults

A Northampton paedophile has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after admitting two assaults.

Edwin Darby, of Berry Lane, Wootton was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on May 5.

The 67-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of assault of a girl under 13, by touching.

Edwin Darby. Photo: West Midlands Police.

For one count, he was sentenced to 40 months in prison and for the other he was sentenced to 54 months, to run concurrently.