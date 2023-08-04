'How did we as a society, get here?' - Police comments after conclusion of Fred Shand murder trial

Northamptonshire Police has released a statement following the conclusion of the Fred Shand murder trial.

Officers have questioned how our society has got to the point where a young boy cannot walk home from school without fear of being stabbed, and have reiterated the message that carrying knives does not give anyone “added protection”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohan Shand, known as Fred, was murdered in Kingsthorpe in March this year.

What have police said following the conclusion of the trial?

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said: “I hope today’s verdict will help to bring some comfort to Fred’s father and wider family, who have shown such dignity throughout the last four months.

“The level of violence used to resolve a petty dispute between teenagers is horrifying and our focus throughout the investigation has been on securing justice for Fred and his family, and today I hope we have helped deliver that.

“Fred was simply walking home from school when the unimaginable happened. The brutal and public nature of his death caused shockwaves in the local community and his senseless murder had a profound impact on many people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fred had a family expecting him to arrive home from school, but that wasn’t to be. Since when has it been that a child cannot walk home from school without fear of being stabbed?

“How did we as a society, get here? Boys and young men need to realise, that when you take a knife to a fight, this is the consequence. The teenager responsible will now carry this guilt and the stigma attached, for the rest of his life.”

DI Barnes added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank those people who went to Fred’s assistance, who looked after him and his friend as well as those people who followed the defendant.

“Their quick-thinking helped us to rapidly locate and arrest him and secure evidence that has been vital for the success of this trial.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DI Barnes continued: “The circumstances of Fred’s death raised a lot of concerns about knife crime in the local community and I hope this tragedy reinforces the very real dangers and consequences of carrying a knife. You may think carrying one will give you a level of protection but in reality, if you carry a knife there’s always a risk it will be used, either by you or on you.

“Carrying and using knives escalates incidents that would otherwise be a scuffle to a murder investigation, with lives lost and others ruined.

“Myself and the team don’t want to explain to any more parents about how their child died, we don’t want to attend another post-mortem examination for a teenager who’s been stabbed to death.

“We all have a responsibility to speak to children about the dangers of knives, please take that responsibility seriously, and if you’re worried about someone who may be carrying a knife, please call us on 101. We can help, before another child like Fred, is needlessly killed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Nathan Murray, Deputy Local Policing Area Commander, said: “Fred’s death sent shockwaves through Northampton, particularly in Kingsthorpe where it had a profound and lasting impact on all members of the community.

“I hope the harsh reality of what can happen when you choose to carry a knife will help people reassess their actions. Carrying a knife isn’t smart, it doesn’t give you added protection. Carrying a knife means there’s an increased chance you will use it, or it will be used against you.

“We know some young people feel they have no choice but to carry a knife, I urge those people to speak to a parent, carer, teacher or youth worker and ask for help. You can also speak to your local police officer or police community support officer.