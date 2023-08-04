Fred Shand’s father speaks out following verdicts: ‘As long as life lasts Fred will never be forgotten’
Following the jury reaching a guilty murder verdict for the 15-year-old defendant and finding the 17-year-old not guilty of murder and manslaughter today (Friday, August 4), Fred’s father Rohan Shand spoke to this newspaper.
When asked if he believes justice has been served for his son, he said: “I think justice served to that guy who did it because all the evidence I saw, I know justice prevailed for that guy.
“He was the man who caused the shock by stabbing my son and killing him.”
Talking about the 17-year-old who was found not guilty on both counts of murder and manslaughter, Rohan added: “Give him a chance to go and think and see what could have happened to him too. We’re talking to all of the youth out there who are walking with knives and killing each other over nothing at all. Just trying to be hard.
“I want to send this [message] to the youth of Northampton,” said Rohan. “Leave the knives alone. You don’t need knives.”
When asked how important it is to keep Fred’s memory alive, Rohan said: “Fred will never be forgotten. As long as life lasts Fred will never be forgotten.”
Rohan told the Chronicle & Echo that he may set up a foundation in memory of Fred to help more youths. Rohan wants to spread the message that when carrying knives, “you feel like you’re hard but you’re not hard”.