Here's why a police cordon outside a takeaway in Northampton on Saturday night

Here’s why a police cordon was in place outside a takeaway in busy part of Northampton over the weekend.
A police cordon was spotted by members of the public in Wellingborough Road, on Saturday night (October 28).
Northants Police has confirmed today (Monday, October 30) that a man in his 40s was receiving medical treatment outside Spice Hut takeaway after being stabbed outside The Super Sausage Cafe, in St Andrew’s Road, earlier that night.
Officers say the man was stabbed in the back outside the cafe between 7.45pm and 8.30pm before walking one mile to Wellingborough Road, where he received medical assistance outside a takeaway.
Cordons were placed in both locations – outside the Super Sausage Cafe and on Wellingborough Road.
A police spokeswoman said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s sustained a stabbed wound in a serious assault outside the Super Sausage in St Andrew’s Road, between 7.45pm and 8.30pm on Saturday.
"As a result of the incident, the man sustained a back wound and remains in hospital.
"Witnesses or who may have information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the incident are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 23000669816.”
Chron and Echo was at the scene outside the cafe in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 29), where a police cordon remained in place for hours.