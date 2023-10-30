Man in his 40s stabbed outside well-known cafe in Northampton…then walked one mile into busy part of town
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man in his 40s was stabbed outside a landmark cafe in Northampton over the weekend.
Northants Police say they were called to the stabbing outside the Super Sausage Cafe in St Andrew’s Road between between 7.45pm and 8.30pm on Saturday (October 28).
Officers said that after the man was stabbed, he walked one mile to Wellingborough Road where he received medical assistance outside a takeaway near to The Spread Eagle pub.
Cordons were placed in both locations – outside the Super Sausage Cafe and near the Spread Eagle.
A police spokeswoman said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s sustained a stabbed wound in a serious assault outside the Super Sausage in St Andrew’s Road, between 7.45pm and 8.30pm on Saturday.
"As a result of the incident, the man sustained a back wound and remains in hospital.
“Witnesses or who may have information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the incident are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 23000669816.”
Police say no arrests have been made as of yet and they have no description of the offender/s.
Chron and Echo was at the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning where a police cordon remained in place for hours.