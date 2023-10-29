News you can trust since 1931
Police cordon in place outside well-known cafe on busy street in Northampton

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 29th Oct 2023
The scene at 1.20am this morning (Sunday)The scene at 1.20am this morning (Sunday)
A police cordon is in place outside a well-known cafe on a busy junction in Northampton.

Officers are present outside The Super Sausage cafe in St Andrew’s Road, at the time of writing on Sunday (October 29) at 1.20am.

The area around the cafe has been taped off and two officers are in attendance.

It is not yet known why the area has been taped off or for how long.

Northants Police has been contacted for comment.

More to come as and when we get it.