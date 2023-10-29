Police cordon in place outside well-known cafe on busy street in Northampton
Breaking news
A police cordon is in place outside a well-known cafe on a busy junction in Northampton.
Officers are present outside The Super Sausage cafe in St Andrew’s Road, at the time of writing on Sunday (October 29) at 1.20am.
The area around the cafe has been taped off and two officers are in attendance.
It is not yet known why the area has been taped off or for how long.
Northants Police has been contacted for comment.
More to come as and when we get it.