Everything we know so far about one of the worst fires in Northampton's recent history at Nene Valley Retail Park

The 13-year-old boy has been released with no further action

The two other boys have been released on bail pending further enquiries

The editorial team capture ten heartbreaking pictures and video which show the devastating aftermath of the fire

At lot of concern has been shown by the public about the animals within Pets At Home

A spokesperson said: "We'd like to thank the emergency services and our colleagues at Nene Valley Retail Park who responded to fire spreading rapidly from the neighbouring Dunelm store, and took swift action to move customers and pets to safety.”

The Chron have approached Pets At Home for further comment in relation to the animals inside

On Monday afternoon, we publish an article to say Nene Valley Retail Park was sold just two weeks ago after being marketed for sale in February at a guide price of £31.6 million

The retail park generates about £2.58 million a year in rental income after costs

On Monday evening police confirm another 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of arson

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information who may have been in or around the retail park on Saturday afternoon and saw anything suspicious.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 25000315343 when providing any details to ensure they reach the correct team promptly.