Everything we know so far about one of the worst fires in Northampton's recent history at Nene Valley Retail Park

Nene Valley Retail Park in Northampton’s Towcester Road has dominated the Chron’s headlines this week in the wake of a devastating fire – one of the worst in the town’s recent history.
Here’s everything we know so far since the fire was first reported…
- Emergency services were called to Nene Valley Retail Park at 3pm on Saturday May 31
- A brave staff member at Dunelm tried in vain to extinguish the fire, thought to be located in the bedding area of the store
- The Chron arrived on the scene at 3.40pm to find staff from Dunelm standing in the car park looking on helplessly as fire crews battled to get the flames under control
- All surrounding roads were closed
- Smoke billowed from the building towards the town centre and could be seen for miles around
- Later that evening, the flames spread to the adjoining Pets At Home unit which was well alight as darkness fell
- Dramatic pictures continued to flood into the Chron’s newsdesk while reporter’s on the ground kept an eye on the scene
- At the height of the incident, 11 fire crews and appliances were in attendance, along with two aerial platforms
- Thankfully, no casualties were reported
- At 10.25pm on Saturday evening Northants Police said three people had been arrested on suspicion of arson
- On Sunday morning – 19 hours after the blaze took hold –Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) confirmed that the blaze was under control although pockets of fire remained
- NFRS said that neighbouring buildings are also suspected to have sustained smoke damage
- Northamptonshire Police said in a statement on Sunday evening that Towcester Road would fully reopen at 5am on Monday (June 2)
- On Monday morning NFRS said one crew, from Mereway, was continuing to damp down remaining hotspots, and the fire Investigation team has returned this morning to continue its work
- It said it would be on scene for the next few days and with smoke still coming from the building, nearby residents were warned to keep windows closed
- NFRS thanked firefighters, neighbouring support crews, police, businesses and the public for its patience during what had been a ‘large-scale response’
- The Chron visited the scene on Monday and saw the row of shops connected to Dunelm were, and continue to be, taped off
- These include: Dunelm, Pets at Home, NCF Furniture, B&M, Dreams, and Tapi
- Pets at Home and Dunelm are visibly destroyed while the remaining shops’ condition appears to be less badly affected despite being closed
- The remaining businesses on the site, which are not physically linked to the affected units, include Smyths Toy Store, Currys/PC World, Wren Kitchens, Mattressman, and Carpets 4 Less
- These all reopened on Monday
- At 10.50am on Monday police said the three boys who were arrested on suspicion of arson a short time after the fire was started were aged 15, 14 and 13
-
The 13-year-old boy has been released with no further action
-
The two other boys have been released on bail pending further enquiries
-
The editorial team capture ten heartbreaking pictures and video which show the devastating aftermath of the fire
-
-
At lot of concern has been shown by the public about the animals within Pets At Home
-
A spokesperson said: "We'd like to thank the emergency services and our colleagues at Nene Valley Retail Park who responded to fire spreading rapidly from the neighbouring Dunelm store, and took swift action to move customers and pets to safety.”
-
The Chron have approached Pets At Home for further comment in relation to the animals inside
-
On Monday afternoon, we publish an article to say Nene Valley Retail Park was sold just two weeks ago after being marketed for sale in February at a guide price of £31.6 million
-
The retail park generates about £2.58 million a year in rental income after costs
-
On Monday evening police confirm another 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of arson
-
-
Detectives are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information who may have been in or around the retail park on Saturday afternoon and saw anything suspicious.
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 25000315343 when providing any details to ensure they reach the correct team promptly.