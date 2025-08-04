E-scooter rider and cyclists who travelled by River Nene in Northampton before murder victim found urged to come forward

Police investigating a murder in Northampton are urging an e-scooter rider and cyclists to come forward, as they could have key information.

Northamptonshire Police say they know through their investigation that there were several cyclists and an e-scooter rider who travelled along the River Nene footpath between Wathen Wigg bridge and Beckett’s bridge in the early hours of Friday August 1.

Officers say these people could be key witnesses and have vital information to help with a murder investigation, which was launched after 57-year-old Robert Brown was found dead on a bench, behind Auctioneers Court at around 6.30am on Friday.

The investigation is has seen “various lines of enquiries” but detectives would particularly like to hear from any cyclists or e-scooter riders who were travelling along the footpath between 1.50am and 5am on Friday.

Parts of the river footpath are cordoned off by police.

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “This is a popular route with people walking to and from work, and through our inquiries, we know there were several cyclists and e-scooter rider who were in the area near to where Robert was found.

“While we would like to thank the community for their support, in particularly those who have contacted us with information which has helped with our investigation so far, we are still appealing for help to piece together the circumstances surrounding Robert’s death.

“We still need to trace cyclists and an e-scooter rider who were seen in the area and would urge them to please contact us as a matter of urgency. They may not realise it, but it’s possible they saw or heard something that could help us with the investigation.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information, quoting incident number: 25000450267.

Alternatively, information can be submitted via an online portal: Public Portal (https://mipp.police.uk/) or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.