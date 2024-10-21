St John's Car Park remains closed as Northampton man, 23, is charged after smashing into it

Work has begun on site at St John’s Car Park in Swan Street to assess the damage caused by the incident as well as allowing time to erect scaffolding so it can be repaired.

A cordon has been placed around the site, as well as a road closure leading up to the car park which is used by hundreds of people each day.

Signs on site suggest that demolition work is taking place on the site.

A spokesperson for WNC said: “St John’s car park remains closed following Friday’s incident, and is unlikely to reopen until Thursday at the earliest.

"The collision caused damage to the external brickwork facade, as well as to an internal, non-load bearing, wall. The building’s superstructure is concrete and steel, and a structural engineer has confirmed this is safe and untouched.

“All stairwells remain intact and undamaged, and we are not aware of any vehicles inside the car park being damaged.

“Over the weekend, work took place to remove remaining external brickwork from above the entrance. This is now complete, and scaffolding will now be put up so we can continue to make necessary safety checks, with a view to reopening the car park as soon as it is safe to do so. Once this is done we will look at options for restoring the brickwork façade.”

According to social media reports some cars remain trapped inside the car park, which has 485 spaces.

A 23-year-old has been charged with six driving offences after a collision in Northampton, which resulted in two pedestrians being airlifted to hospital.

Joshua Coulton, of Military Court, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, October 21), following the incident on Friday (October 18) where a SEAT Leon collided with two pedestrians and St Johns Car Park.

The 23-year-old has been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road collision, driving whilst disqualified, driving on a road/public place without third party insurance, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Friday when a man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were walking in Swan Street when the vehicle was in collision with them before crashing into the car park. Northamptonshire Police confirmed that both of the pedestrians were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

