Another cordon and police guard lifted in Northampton following serious assault
The incident occurred in Booth Lane South between midnight and 12.30am today (July 16), when a man in his 20s sustained serious injuries. He remains in hospital.
Police initially cordoned off a large area of Booth Lane South where the injured man was found following the attack.
Cordons were in place, between St Gregory's Road and Charnwood Avenue, until around 7.30am.
Police then moved their focus to Fullingdale Road – just a few streets away from Booth Lane South – where a police cordon and emergency vehicles were spotted this afternoon.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “As a result of our initial enquiries, it is believed that the incident may have started in Fullingdale Road before the man was assaulted in Booth Lane South.
“The investigation continues to move at a fast pace to establish the circumstances on how this man sustained his injuries.”
The cordon and police guard in Fullingdale Road was lifted just after 2pm.
Police officers will continue to be in the local area conducting high visibility patrols and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to them.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Liz Basham, said: “We know incidents of this nature can be a cause of concern within the neighbourhood and wider community, however I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a team of dedicated officers working on the investigation.
“There will continue to be a police presence in the area over the next few days, including high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance and support to the local community. Anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer.”
Anyone with information about the incident should to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000420424 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.