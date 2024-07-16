Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 20 remains in hospital after a serious assault, which closed a Northampton road.

The incident happened between midnight and 12.30am today (Tuesday, July 16), in Booth Lane South.

Police say a man in his 20s sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The road was closed for a number of hours this morning affecting traffic to the nearby college and schools. It is believed the road re-opened around 7.30am.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A scene guard will remain in place at the location as the investigation into this serious incident continues. In addition to this, officers will also be in the local area conducting high visibility patrols and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to them.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Liz Basham, added: “We know incidents of this nature can be a cause of concern within the neighbourhood and wider community, however I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a team of dedicated officers working on the investigation.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the area over the next few days, including high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance and support to the local community. Anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer.”

Anyone with information about the incident should to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000420424.