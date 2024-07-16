An 'ongoing police incident' forced the closure of a busy road near two schools and a college in Northampton

David Summers
By David Summers

Editorial Director

Published 16th Jul 2024, 07:43 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 08:50 BST
A busy road around several schools has now reopened following an emergency closure first thing this morning.

Northamptonshire Police issued a statement just after 5.30am on Tuesday.

“Please be aware that Booth Lane South in Northampton is currently closed between St Gregory's Road and Charnwood Avenue due to an ongoing incident. Please find an alternative route while the closure is in place. Thank you for your patience,” the spokesperson said.

No details of the incident have yet been given by police.

Booth Lane South in Northampton was closed between St Gregory's Road and Charnwood Avenue, near Weston Favell AcademyBooth Lane South in Northampton was closed between St Gregory's Road and Charnwood Avenue, near Weston Favell Academy
The closure was expected to cause school run chaos at Weston Favell Academy, Northampton College and The Arbours Primary. However, accoring to parents the closure was lifted just after 7.30am.

Chron reader Richard Durham posted on Facebook: “Just had a text from Weston Favell school Update - Booth Lane South

“The incident has now been cleared and the road is open to traffic.”Northamptonshire Police is yet to update the closure notice to say it’s been lifted.

We’ll bring you more as we get it.

