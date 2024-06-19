51-year-old receives community resolution after referee assaulted at youth football tournament in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 51-year-old man has been given a community resolution after a referee was assaulted at a youth football tournament in Northamptonshire.

The tournament took place at Roade Football Club, in Hyde Road on Sunday June 9 and was for under 13 teams, meaning players were around 12 years of age.

The incident happened during one of the last games of the tournament, between 3pm and 4pm, and started as a verbal altercation, but resulted in the referee being dragged from behind and allegations that two of the young players were assaulted by an adult.

Northamptonshire Police officers were called and later appealed for witnesses.

Today (June 19), the police force has confirmed that a 51-year-old man from Bletchley has received a community resolution for in connection with the common assault of a match official, after he attended a voluntary interview after contacting police following the appeal.

According to The Association of Chief Police Officers, a community resolution is the “nationally recognised term for the resolution of a less serious offence or anti-social behaviour incident, where an offender had been identified, through informal agreement between the parties involved as opposed to progression through the traditional criminal justice process”.