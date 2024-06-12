Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The governing body of football in Northamptonshire has spoken out after an incident at a youth football tournament, where a referee was assaulted.

Northamptonshire FA has said it is “disappointed” to have to highlight that they “will not tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind”.

The warning comes after an incident during an under-13s match at a tournament held at Roade Football club on Sunday (June 9). Following a verbal altercation, a brawl broke out and a man dragged the referee from behind and assaulted him, according to Northamptonshire Police. It is also alleged that the man assaulted two of the young players.

The Northamptonshire FA statement, posted on social media, says: “Northamptonshire FA are aware of a serious incident at a youth tournament over the weekend.

Northamptonshire FA has released a statement about an incident, which is being investigated by police.

“We are working alongside Northamptonshire Police, Berks & Bucks FA and the clubs involved to ensure the incident is thoroughly investigated and appropriate action is taken against all involved.

“All participants impacted by this incident, including the referee, are being offered support by Northamptonshire FA.

“Northamptonshire FA are disappointed to have to highlight to everyone that we will not tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind in football and would like to remind everyone involved of their responsibilities in terms of ensuring football does remain fun and safe for all.”

Northamptonshire Police say enquiries are ongoing. Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been at the match and who witnessed either the referee or the players being assaulted.