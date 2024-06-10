Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A parent has been left disgusted after an under 13s football tournament in Northamptonshire turned into a brawl, which resulted in the referee being assaulted and allegations that children were assaulted.

The tournament took place at Roade Football Club, in Hyde Road on Sunday (June 9) and was for under 13 teams, meaning players were around 12 years of age.

The incident happened during one of the last games of the tournament, between 3pm and 4pm, and started as a verbal altercation, but resulted in the referee being dragged from behind and allegations that two of the young players were assaulted by an adult.

Northamptonshire Police were called to the incident, after the verbal altercation escalated.

The incident happened at Roade Football Club.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “As the referee intervened to defuse the situation, a man entered the field of play, dragged the match official from behind and assaulted him. It is also alleged that another man assaulted two of the young players.”

One parent, who wishes to remain anonymous, was horrified that children had to witness the incident. They called it “just awful” and “not acceptable behaviour”.

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have been at the match and who witnessed either the referee or the players being assaulted.