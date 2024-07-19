36-year-old man arrested after victim of serious assault in Northampton hospitalised

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a serious assault in Northampton, which left another man hospitalised.

The man from Northampton was arrested after a serious assault in Booth Lane South between midnight and 12.30am on Tuesday (July 16).

A man in his 20s sustained serious injures and was hospitalised, following the incident.

Now police have confirmed an arrest has been made and that officers have remained in the area over the last few days.

The cordon in Fullingdale Road

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said today (Friday July 19): “Investigations into the serious assault in Booth Lane South, Northampton, continues to move at a fast pace and officers have remained in the area including Fullingdale Road, where the incident is believed to have started.

“As a result of these initial enquiries, a 36-year-old man from Northampton was arrested in connection with this incident and has since been released on police bail.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Liz Basham, previously said: “We know incidents of this nature can be a cause of concern within the neighbourhood and wider community, however I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a team of dedicated officers working on the investigation.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the area over the next few days, including high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance and support to the local community. Anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer.”

Anyone with information about the incident should to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000420424.