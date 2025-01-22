18-year-old appears in court and remanded in custody after stabbing in Northampton town centre
Sammy Brown, of Cliftonville, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday January 16, after he was charged with wounding with intent, and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.
The charges relate to an incident in Abington Street in the early hours of January 15. The area, close to Greggs, was cordoned off by police while officers dealt with the incident.
Police say there was a fight between three men, which resulted in a man in 40s suffering stab wounds that required hospital treatment.
The 18-year-old faced his charges in court and was remanded in custody ahead of plea hearing at Northampton Crown Court, which has been scheduled for February 27.
Brown was one of two 18-year-olds arrested following the incident. The second teenager has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.