18-year-old charged as man hospitalised after stabbing in Northampton town centre

An 18-year-old has been charged after a man was hospitalised after a stabbing in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday (January 15) in Abington Street, which was cordoned off by police while the incident was dealt with.

Police say there was a fight between three males, which resulted in one man suffering from stab wounds.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital and officers arrested two 18-year-old men.

The incident happened at the top of Abington Street.

Today (Thursday January 16), Northamptonshire Police has confirmed one man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Sammy Brown, of Cliftonville, has been charged with Section 18 – wounding with intent, and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. The 18-year-old is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court today to face his charges.

The other man who was arrested, has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.