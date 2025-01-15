Man in his 40s and taken to hospital after stabbing in Northampton town centre as two teenagers arrested
The incident happened in the early hours of today (January 15) in Abington Street, which was cordoned off by police while the incident was dealt with.
Police say there was a fight between three males, which resulted in one man suffering from stab wounds.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 4.47am today, Wednesday, January 15, Northamptonshire Police received a report of a fight between three males in Abington Street, Northampton.
“Officers attended and a man in his 40s was taken for hospital treatment for stab injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
“Two 18-year-old Northampton men were arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.”
Police say investigations are underway and anyone with information that could assist is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number: 25000026428.