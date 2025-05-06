16-year-old boy charged with theft after incident involving 15 teens in Northampton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened at around 8.15pm on April 29 at Norman’s News in The Drapery.
Northamptonshire Police say they received a report that up to 15 young people had entered the shop, assaulted a member of staff, stolen stock and damaged the store.
One 16-year-old Northampton boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery on Friday (May 2) and has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
Another 16-year-old Northampton boy was arrested on Sunday (May 4) and was subsequently charged with one count of theft from a shop, with enquiries continuing into other alleged offences, according to Northamptonshire Police.
Police say work to identify the other people involved remains underway, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 or go online at www.northants.police.uk/RO quoting incident number: 25000246728. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Northamptonshire Police says it is taking ongoing action to tackle anti-social behaviour in Northampton town centre, including the use of a second dispersal order under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Crime and Policing Act 2014 over the weekend (May 3-4).
Patrolling officers did not need to use the order to direct anyone to leave during this period.
The first dispersal order was in place from Thursday evening (May 1) and saw four young people asked to leave the area.
Report any anti-social behaviour or suspected criminal behaviour by calling 101 or reporting online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. Always use 999 in an emergency.