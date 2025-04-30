VIDEO: Shocking CCTV footage shows Northampton town centre shopkeeper brutally attacked by gang of 15 teens in balaclavas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton shopkeeper is calling for urgent police action after a gang of 15 teenagers in balaclavas stormed his store, attacked a staff member and caused thousands of pounds in damage.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shocking incident, caught on CCTV, happened around 8pm on Tuesday (April 29) at Norman’s News in The Drapery. It is the second time this month the shop has been targeted.

Vishal, the shop’s owner, is demanding a greater police presence during the evening hours and says he feels abandoned by the authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Two of them came in and tried to steal stock. My worker took the stock back and then 15 of them came behind him and started fighting him inside the store. They’ve caused £2,000 worth of damage. Some of them jumped over the counter and took 20 vapes. This is the second time this has happened this month.”

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a gang of 15 teens rushed into a shop in the Drapery and attacked a shopkeeper after he tried to stop them stealing

On the worker’s condition, Vishal said: “He’s at home at the moment. He’s injured, his eyes are red from the punches. Three of my workers now don’t want to work the 5pm – 9pm shift.”

Asked how he is feeling, Vishal said: “I’m feeling scared. If these gangs of 10–15 kids come again, I won’t be able to stop them and I’m not getting support from the police. I’m feeling unsafe here. I’ve been a shopkeeper for 15 years and it's never been like this. This is the worst it’s been. The last 2–3 years it’s been happening more.

"Police need to do something to stop these gangs. I’ve requested more police on the street from 5pm until 9pm but they never come. If they did, these things wouldn’t happen. Yesterday, nobody came because police said the gang has gone. They say they patrol but I don’t see anyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These gangs, they have alcohol, I think they’re being served alcohol, underage kids, so they’re drinking. I think they’re drinking alcohol and smoking weed. Their reaction and their behaviour are influenced by this.”

Vishal, owner at Norman's News in Drapery, is demanding police up their presence in the town centre in the evenings.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This was a report of a robbery made to us at 8.15pm on April 29, at a business in Drapery. The caller reported a group of up to 15 young people had entered the store, assaulted a member of staff, stolen stock and damaged the store.

“An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call 101 or go online at www.northants.police.uk/RO quoting incident reference 25000246728. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

"Northamptonshire Police takes incidents like this very seriously, and appreciates the negative impact anti-social behaviour has on people, businesses and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The use of any form of violence is completely unacceptable, and we ask anyone with any information to help identify those responsible for this incident to please contact our investigators.

“Our patrol plans include the Drapery area, and we have been ensuring a police presence at times when we know issues have been taking place. Information from our community is vital in informing this work, so we can build the most accurate picture of what is happening, where and when.

“Please report any anti-social behaviour or suspected criminal behaviour to us by calling 101 or reporting online at www.northants.police.uk/RO, or using 999 in an emergency.”

The issue of masked youths intimidating shopkeepers and residents is not confined to the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police recently issued an appeal for information after a group of males chased a delivery driver on a bike near to the shops in Gloucester Avenue, Delapre, between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday, March 22.

During the incident, police said the group who were all dressed in black and wore balaclavas, threatened to stab the driver - although no weapons were seen. The delivery driver didn't stop, and the group walked off.

Residents commented on the police’s appeal, saying: “Probably the same group that have been terrorising people down by the canal on Briar Hill, one man beaten up and two people had their bikes stolen from them in the last fortnight alone.”

Julie Davenport, councillor for Delapre and Rushmere, said: “Youths in balaclavas are becoming a trend, it's intimidating and the knives make it even more scary. People are scared. More needs to be done and incidents need to be taken seriously.”

Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearby, on the Market Square, traders have also called for a more visible police presence due to issues with anti-social behaviour and youths in balaclavas.

John Greatrix, owner of Café Continental, spoke to the Chronicle and Echo about his experience in the new space so far.

Northamptonshire Police had an initiative to crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour in the eight weeks leading up to the opening of the revamped Market Square, but that presence has now disappeared, according to various traders.

John said: “There’s a lot of weed being smoked, alcohol, and effing and jeffing. They’re doing what they want, drinking Stella, effing and jeffing. It’s just bad for business, really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding, a Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “We take the concerns of our local business owners seriously and would ask any market trader feeling as if their business is being negatively impacted by crime to contact us.

“In regard to the Market Square in Northampton, there is a patrol plan in place which involves police officers and PSCOs regularly visiting the area on foot.

“The Beat Bus is also regularly deployed to the location and partner agencies are also invited to attend so that any concerns can be dealt with appropriately. The next visit for the Beat Bus is planned for 8am-4pm on Tuesday, April 22.

“There is also a monthly surgery in Starbucks on the Market Square which is attended by the town PCSO, and market traders are welcome to use this an opportunity to air any concerns they might have.

“However, we would strongly encourage anyone who is experiencing issues to phone us when the alleged offences are taking place so we can deploy to it as appropriate.”