Four teenage boys told to leave Northampton town centre after dispersal order put in place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four teenager boys were told to leave Northampton town centre after police secured a dispersal order, following anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-hour dispersal order was put in place on Thursday evening (May 1), covering the town centre and some of Wellingborough Road.

The order gives police officers the power to direct a person who has committed, or is likely to commit, anti-social behaviour to leave a specified area and not return for a set period of up to 48 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the order was in place four teenage boys aged 15 to 18 were directed to leave the Drapery area by officers. They faced being arrested, if they returned.

Police asked four teenagers to leave The Drapery.

Two of the boys are also being issued with Community Protection Warnings, the first step in formal interventions intended to modify a pattern of problematic behaviour.

The police force is also asking parents and carers to make sure they know where their teenagers are.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons said: “We’ve authorised this order as part of our broader ongoing work tackling anti-social behaviour in the town centre, which also includes using anti-social behaviour legislation to manage and prevent offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to take positive action to prevent a small number of people from negatively affecting our businesses and communities.

“Our town centre foot patrols are continuing to ensure police visibility, with additional support from our Roads Policing colleagues.

“To parents and carers of children and teenagers, I would ask you to be sure you know where they are, who they are with, and what they are doing. If they have a balaclava ask them why – it’s warm weather so they aren’t going to be cold if they leave it at home.

“Please talk to them about the lasting repercussions poor decisions could have on them in the future, and have ongoing discussions together about personal safety and responsibility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour, suspicious activity or criminal behaviour is asked to call 101 or report online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. In an emergency, where a crime is in progress or life is at risk, always call 999.