Charity challenge in memory of lifelong cyclist

The daughter of a lifelong cyclist who spent his final days at Cynthia Spencer Hospice will now take part in a cycling fundraiser in his memory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly Shannon’s father Simon Bown was diagnosed with cancer in January and died just a few weeks later on 23rd March 2024.

His last two days were spent at the hospice where his family were housed overnight so they could be close by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly, 50, said: “The hospice was absolutely amazing. Dad was admitted very quickly, and a bed was found at short notice which was very much appreciated.

Holly Shannon and her father, Simon

“He went downhill very rapidly. We were given the family room upstairs so we could stay at the hospice and my sister and I slept there. My mum was given a bed next to Dad so she could be with him all night. It would’ve been almost impossible to be with him when he died if they hadn’t offered that.”

Holly, who began cycling with her dad aged 12, is now training for the Cycle4Cynthia cycling challenge - a scenic journey through the beautiful Northamptonshire countryside.

Holly said: “Dad was a lifelong cyclist, so I thought it would be very fitting, especially as the route will take me along many of the roads we cycled together over the years. The last ride we did together was in December last year. He’d just bought an electric bike and he smashed me all the way round!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual charity bike ride has raised more than £789,000 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice care since its launch 21 years ago.

This year the charity has added a 70-mile route to the challenge. There are also two shorter options of 25 miles or 50 miles.

Holly, who is hoping to raise £2,000 for the cause, said: “I want to do Dad proud, and so would like to make my own contribution this year.

“It's not a mega distance - 70 miles – but I will be riding it on my own, and those who know me well understand my navigation skills aren’t good. I get lost coming out of the end of my road!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly is already in training for the race, which starts and finishes at Northamptonshire’s historic Lamport Hall on 22nd September.

Anyone who doesn’t want to ride can also get involved in the family friendly activities at the local landmark, in order to support the charity.

“We lost Dad in a devastatingly short period, and we will always be extremely grateful for the incredible care he received at the hospice and the compassion shown to us,” said Holly. “The staff were absolutely fantastic; I couldn’t fault them at all.

“Through my work, I was already aware of how little funding hospices get from the government, so I will raise as much as I possibly can in this challenge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anita Frith, Director of Income Generation & Communications at the hospice, said: “We’re hugely grateful of Holly’s efforts in this fantastic challenge and it is lovely that the route we have chosen takes in journeys she previously rode with her father, Simon.

“We hope that more of the community will also get behind Cycle4Cynthia this year. If you’re a cyclist there’s still time to sign up to one of the three local routes and join Holly’s fundraising – every penny counts!

“Or if you’d rather avoid a bicycle, there’s plenty of fun to be had at the finish line at Lamport Hall and you can still Make a Difference, Your Way, by supporting the event.”

To register for the Cycle4Cynthia challenge on 22nd September 2024, visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk/c4c/.