Charity ball in Northampton is ‘just the job’ for people with learning disabilities looking for work

A glitzy charity gala dinner at a town centre hotel will help raise funds to improve access to employment for people with learning disabilities.

The black-tie event, in aid of Mencap, will be held at The Park Inn Hotel and Conference Centre in Northampton on Friday, March 24.

Mencap’s Internship Service gives local people with a learning disability access to supported volunteering opportunities in workplaces with a view to securing full-time paid work.

The Park Inn team worked alongside the charity throughout 2022 and were so inspired by Mencap’s work and interns such as 24-year-old Joel from Corby, who secured a full-time, paid role in a Northampton restaurant in autumn last year, they wanted to hold an event to help raise funds so that more people can access employment opportunities across the region.

Recounting his experience of the Mencap Internship Service, Joel said: “I love going to work every day and meeting lots of people. I have a smart uniform and a badge with my name on. I work in the kitchen and every month I get the same wages as everyone else. I have learned to talk to customers, I help with some of the cooking and I get lots of tips too which I am saving up, so that I can buy a new PlayStation.

"It makes me happy that I could go shopping with my Mencap Support Worker on Christmas Eve and I bought my Mum a lovely present with my own money.”

This flagship event will be the first of several that are planned in the coming months as part of a new two-year partnership between the Park Inn and Mencap.

Marie Brown from Mencap said: “Working with Simon, Chris and the amazing team at The Park Inn has been an honour and we are looking forward to putting on a great event in March. Many of the guests who have already booked tickets said that they missed out on Christmas parties and this event will be the ideal chance to let their hair down and reward the hard work of their staff.

“It is so refreshing to see that during these difficult times for local businesses, people with learning disabilities are being celebrated through full-time, paid employment opportunities. The team is so determined to give back to their local community and is working tirelessly to make this event a success."

The gala dinner will feature a sparkling reception and canapés on arrival, a three-course gourmet dinner followed by a live band and disco. Guests will also receive a discounted overnight stay, followed by a hearty breakfast the following day.

Chris Langsford, sales manager at The Park Inn Northampton, said: “We’ve been truly inspired by everyone at Mencap during the past few months and they have highlighted the importance of improving access to employment for people with learning disabilities.

“We’re looking forward to an incredible night and raising plenty of money for this very deserving cause.”