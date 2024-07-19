Care home residents enjoy uplifting visit to local shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week, Juniper House Care Home residents embarked on a delightful outing to the nearby Co-op store, bringing a breath of fresh air and social interaction into their lives. The trip served more than just a shopping purpose; it significantly boosted the residents' well-being in several ways.

The vibrant atmosphere of the co-op, bustling with activity and colourful displays, proved to be mentally stimulating for the residents. Browsing the aisles, reminiscing about familiar brands, and choosing items kept their minds active. The sights, sounds, and smells of the store also triggered positive memories and evoked a sense of independence.

Seema Thomas, General Manager of Juniper house said: ‘’The trip to the local shop was more than just a shopping excursion; it was a day of social interaction, shared experiences, and creating lasting memories. These outings not only promote social interaction and mental stimulation but also empower residents through choice. Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities. This commitment to a well-rounded and engaging lifestyle sets Juniper House apart.

Juniper House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides nursing care, residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.