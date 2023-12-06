Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘hero’ woman in her 30s reportedly saved a family of five from a fire at a takeaway burger house in Northampton.

Emergency services were called to Delush Burger House in Gold Street at around 10am yesterday (Tuesday) to 999 calls that the three-storey building was on fire.

Smoke billowed out of the property which is home to a takeaway business on the ground floor and flats on the first and second floors.

The aftermath of the blaze at Delush Burger on Wednesday (December 6)

An eyewitness said: “We were just sat at work on the third floor next door, minding our own business and then I heard a fire engine. I looked out the window and there was loads of people standing about pointing. Then the fire brigade turned up. We were rushing out the building and at the bottom of the stairs was covered in smoke. It was scary, very scary.”

However, it has been revealed there is an unsung hero of this story.

According to an eyewitness, before emergency services were even on the scene, a woman named Chelsea ran up to save a family of five, including three young children, and their dog.

The eyewitness said: “I don’t actually know the girl. Basically, she got there before the fire brigade and kicked the door in of the flat above the shop on fire, got the kids out, got the parents out and then went back for the dog.

“She had been at Pure Gym that morning, walked through the alleyway to get a bottle of water from Gold Street and saw people standing around watching and pointing at the fire. You could hear kids screaming and no one was going in, so she booted the door in. She needs a bit of recognition. I don’t know her I just know her name is Chelsea.”

The eyewitness, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she met Chelsea and heard her story while sheltering in a nearby beauty shop.

