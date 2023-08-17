Post 16 students at Northampton School for Girls (NSG) are celebrating another year of excellent outcomes in their A Level and BTEC qualifications.

Cristina Taboada-Naya, Headteacher, said: “We are immensely proud of the impressive achievements of our Year 13 students. The 2023 Post 16 results pay testament to the work ethic and tenacity of this brilliant cohort of students and to the incredible hard work of our staff and governors.”

“Alongside their commendable academic attainment, this cohort also secured impressive achievements outside of the classroom in dance, drama, music and sport, as well as making extensive contributions to the life of our school and to the locality, leading community focused environmental and safety initiatives. We will miss this group of students dearly and I wish them the very best of luck in their future.”