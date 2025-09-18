The house has five bedrooms | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A five-bedroom detached home in a Northampton cul-de-sac offers spacious living, a conservatory, and modern family-friendly flexibility

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in Holbein Gardens, this impressive five-bedroom detached home combines modern living with family-friendly space and flexibility.

With a conservatory, high-spec finish, and a ground-floor bedroom option, it’s an ideal choice for buyers looking for comfort and versatility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Purplebricks are delighted to present this property. To arrange a viewing or make an offer, simply head to Purplebricks online.

The family kitchen is fully integrated | Purplebricks

The spacious ground floor includes a welcoming hallway leading to a dual-aspect lounge with a multi-fuel stove, a bright conservatory with underfloor heating, and a fully integrated kitchen/breakfast room with additional dining space.

There’s also a utility room, a shower room, and a flexible fifth bedroom created from part of the original double garage — perfect for guests, a home office or a playroom.

At a glance Guide Price: £530,000 Location: Holbein Gardens, Northampton, NN4 9XT Property type: Detached family home Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 (including ensuite and ground floor shower room)

Upstairs, the principal bedroom enjoys an ensuite, with three further bedrooms and a family bathroom completing the layout. The home is finished to a high standard throughout, with triple glazing for added efficiency. Outside, there’s a private rear garden, driveway parking, and garage storage space.

Located close to schools, shops, and parks, with easy access to Northampton town centre and the M1, this property is perfectly placed for modern family life.

BOTB Win a £765,000 Surrey house and Audi Q8 for just £1 – entries close this month £ 1.00 BOTB Buy now Buy now Online prize draw site BOTB is giving away a brand-new four-bedroom house in Surrey, worth £765,000, along with a powerful Audi Q8 Black Edition SUV worth £45,000. The total prize pot is over £800,000 – and tickets cost just £1. Located near East Grinstead with easy access to London and the M23, the property is move-in ready with a luxury kitchen, landscaped garden and more. You’ve got until September 30 to enter – and there’s also a huge £583,000 cash alternative if you don’t fancy the house. Enter now at BOTB for £1

34 St John Design your bathroom in any colour at 34 St John £ 630.00 Buy now Buy now Most bathroom brands stop at a handful of greys and whites – but 34 St John’s new tool opens up a world of choice. You can try more than 2,000 shades on your vanity unit, from Farrow & Ball favourites like Hague Blue and Sulking Room Pink to Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz. The interactive website makes it strangely addictive to experiment – one minute you’re testing a deep navy, the next a playful pastel or wood effect in oak or cashmere. The Scanalato 120cm Drawer Vanity Unit, made from solid wood with two-tier storage, starts at £1,749 and can be finished in any shade you choose. Try the tool and design your own at 34 St John