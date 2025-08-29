Four-bedroom detached home with landscaped garden on the market for £695,000 in Northampton
On Centurion Way, Northampton, this attractive four-bedroom detached property is on the market for £695,000. Immaculately presented, it’s been designed with modern family living in mind, offering a spacious kitchen/diner, landscaped garden, and multiple reception rooms, all within easy reach of schools, shops and excellent transport links.
Purplebricks are proud to showcase this beautifully balanced family home, with its stylish interiors and versatile accommodation across two floors. See more here.
The ground floor opens with a bright hallway leading to a generous lounge with bay window, feature fireplace and double doors to a snug or office.
The modern open-plan kitchen/diner, complete with integrated appliances, flows into the garden through patio doors, while a utility room and WC add further convenience.
Upstairs, the principal bedroom is a real highlight, with its own en-suite, dressing room and fitted wardrobes. Three further bedrooms offer great proportions, and a contemporary family shower room completes the first floor.
Four bedrooms
Spacious lounge plus snug/office
Open-plan kitchen/diner with garden access
Principal bedroom with en-suite and dressing room
Landscaped garden, driveway and garage
Outside, the driveway and garage provide off-road parking, while the landscaped rear garden offers a mix of lawn, patio and mature planting – a perfect backdrop for entertaining or relaxing.
With Junction 15 of the M1 just minutes away and local schools and amenities within walking distance, it’s a superb family base in a sought-after location.
