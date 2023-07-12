News you can trust since 1931
'Very special' village pub near Northampton still up for rent after sadly closing down on New Year's Day

‘The pub is an excellent business opportunity’
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:12 BST

A ‘very special’ village pub near Northampton is still up for rent after sadly closing down on New Year’s Day.

The Olde Red Lion in Kislingbury sadly closed its doors for good on January 1, leaving the cosy cottage pub and restaurant empty on the village’s High Street for seven months and counting.

A letter left in the pub’s windows by the previous operators, The Collins family, thanked all those who visited the establishment during their five year tenure.

The Olde Red Lion has been closed since January 1The Olde Red Lion has been closed since January 1
The letter reads: “It is with great sadness that we have made the difficult decision to close from January 1.

"We will be looking for a new landlord to take on a tenancy. The pub will remain closed from January 1 until we can find a suitable candidate.

"We thank you all for your support and custom over the last five years, we’ve enjoyed serving you at our very special village pub and wish you all the very best."

The pub is currently being advertised by Thompson Drummond Brown estate agents as an ‘excellent opportunity’ for lease.

The letter left in the windows by the pub's previous operators, The Collins familyThe letter left in the windows by the pub's previous operators, The Collins family
The sales advert reads: “The Olde Red Lion is an excellent pub/restaurant business opportunity.

“This is an opportunity to rent a recently trading and fitted public house/restaurant, situated in the heart of one of Northamptonshire’s most sought-after villages, with potential to establish a strong daytime, evening/weekend food/restaurant (to include café) and wet sales business.

“Fitted kitchen to include tables, chairs and other fixtures and fittings available to purchase, to facilitate a quick trading start. A comprehensive schedule of fixtures and fittings will be available to bona fide applicants.

"There is substantial residential development proposed and currently under construction to the west of the town and within easy travelling distance to Kislingbury.”

Other notable features of the pub include a garden patio area, a rear car park and street parking. It also has the potential for approximately 60 covers, according to the sales advert.

The estate agents even believe the village pub could be converted into a bed and breakfast accommodation.

In other pub news, The Baker’s Arms in Bugbrooke has recently reopened after temporarily closing down earlier this year.

Many other pubs and businesses have closed down this year in and around Northampton – click here to view some of those major closures.

