Brothers 'excited' to reopen popular pub in 'lovely' village near Northampton

A popular village pub near Northampton is set to REOPEN after closing down due to spiralling costs.

The Bakers Arms in Bugbrooke sadly closed down in April after its previous operators said they could “no longer carry on” because of increased costs.

However, the owners of the pub, Ben Wright and his brothers Matt and Chris, have sought to get the establishment back open as of next Friday (June 16).

The Bakers Arms in Bugbrooke is set to reopen next Friday (June 16)

Ben, aged 37, said: "I’m really excited to get back it back open, do something for the village and be part of the community again.

"We’re going to be opening back up on Fridays and Saturdays to start with due to staff shortages at the moment.

"We’ve got to start from scratch again and build it back up to what it was and what it can be, because it can be a fantastic pub but people have got to support it for it to continue.”

Ben said the reaction to the reopening has been “fantastic” so far.

He said: “People’s support has been fantastic. The village wants it back open, which is lovely and great to hear.

"I’ve missed this village. It’s a lovely village, good community and it will be nice to see them all again.”

The pub boasts a large beer garden perfect for the sunny summer days on the way.

Ben said: “It’s a nice country, village pub. It’s a nice place to be. It’s clean and tidy. It looks nice, pretty.

"We’ve got everything here: a lovely pub garden, so many benches, plenty of space, inside is lovely as well.

"This is a place for everyone to come and feel welcome. We welcome everyone.”

The brothers also run the successful Saracen’s Head in Little Brington, which has a 4.6 out of five star rating on Google reviews.

Asked how important it is for communities to have pubs stay open, Ben said it’s really important.

He said: “It’s so important. It’s so sad to see closed pubs, they’re the heart of communities.