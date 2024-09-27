Tastes of Northampton: ‘We should be proud of the amazing places and people who put our town on the map’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we round off the Tastes of Northampton series and National World’s Food and Drink Month, it is evident that we should be proud of the places and people who have put our town on the map.

We have continued to celebrate Northampton’s hospitality industry with eight features this September – each with different individuals who have put their stamp on the food and drink scene.

The Chronicle & Echo is part of the wider National World group, and our 139 titles dedicated more stories to championing the businesses in the communities we serve this month.

It is no secret just how important the hospitality industry is across the UK. It is the third largest employer, providing 3.5 million people with jobs, and contributes £93 million to the economy each year.

This newspaper continually gives a platform to the voices of the food and drink sector – particularly with our weekly ‘Help Our Hospitality’ campaign throughout 2023 and our coverage of business openings.

Award-winning cake maker Mindy Robinson, founder of SophistiCake Creations, shared a poignant message during her interview.

She told the Chronicle & Echo: “If you believe in yourself to do what you do best, there shouldn’t be any competition. I have no hesitation in recommending others and sending customers their way if I can’t do something. It’s hard to keep a business going, especially now, and we just need to help each other.”

There are enough customers to go around all the talented food and drink businesses across our county, and it is clear that passion and care are what will make you shine.

One thing about Mindy is that she has stayed true to herself while supporting those around her – even if they are deemed competitors – and she has kept her passion project alive.

Not only has the Tastes of Northampton series shown the importance of the community shopping with local independents to keep them thriving, but businesses supporting one another and collaborating to create something truly special.